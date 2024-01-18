Title: South African Family Embarks on Epic World Cruise

Summary:

A South African family is embarking on an exciting adventure aboard Royal Caribbean’s world cruise, spanning nine months and visiting different countries. The Oosthuizen family, led Amike Oosthuizen, daughter of “The Real Housewives of Pretoria” star Renske Lammerding, is taking part in this multimillion-rand voyage thanks to the retirement of their father, Heinrich Lammerding, who previously worked in agriculture. This article highlights the family’s anticipation for the upcoming journey and showcases their enthusiasm for exploring the world together.

—

With a spirit of adventure and a desire to explore new horizons, the Oosthuizen family is making headlines as they embark on an epic world cruise. Led Amike Oosthuizen, daughter of reality TV star Renske Lammerding, this South African family is set to sail on Royal Caribbean’s highly anticipated voyage.

The idea for this incredible journey began when Heinrich Lammerding, the family patriarch, came across an article about Royal Caribbean’s planned world cruise in 2023. Recognizing the unique opportunity that lay ahead, Heinrich decided that this would be the perfect adventure to embark on after his retirement from the agricultural sector.

In an interview with News24, Amike Oosthuizen expressed her excitement about the upcoming voyage. She attributed the realization of this dream to her father’s dedication and foresight. “In 2020, during the Covid pandemic, my dad saw an article about Royal Caribbean’s world cruise. He brought it up to us and said that the time it sets sail in 2023, he wants to be retired so he can take the whole family on this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Amike revealed.

This remarkable journey will allow the Oosthuizen family to visit various countries and experience the diverse cultures and landscapes firsthand. It is an opportunity for them to create lasting memories together and strengthen their bond as a family.

As South Africans, the Oosthuizen family represents a growing trend of seeking new experiences and adventures beyond their borders. This voyage serves as a reminder of the endless possibilities that await those willing to step outside of their comfort zones and explore the world.