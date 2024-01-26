A Cancer Patient’s Dream to Meet Selena Gomez Comes True

A 22-year-old cancer patient in stage four is one step closer to realizing his dream of meeting Selena Gomez. Timothy Bobrovitski, who documents his cancer journey on TikTok, made an appeal on the platform for help in connecting with the star. “I have stage four cancer in my lungs, leg, and everywhere else. I really need your help to fulfill my childhood dreams,” Bobrovitski said in a TikTok video, dubbing himself as “Selena’s No.1 fan.”

Bobrovitski’s post went viral, and within 48 hours, Gomez herself “participated” in it on TikTok, showing herself in a split-screen reacting to the post. Gomez also sent a personal message to Bobrovitski on TikTok, asking for his Instagram handle, as seen in an additional video posted Bobrovitski.

“I’m sweating, shaking, and dying,” he said in the additional video. “I can’t believe this is real life.” Bobrovitski’s initial post has nearly 6 million views on TikTok, and the duet has over 2 million views. He has been a devoted fan of Gomez for over a decade, saying he grew up watching her show on Disney Channel, “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Bobrovitski even showed a horizontal ticket for Selena Gomez’s tour in 2013, where he attended the concert. Gomez is currently working on a new iteration of her original Disney Channel show.

