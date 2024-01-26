A Couple Forced to Leave Storage Unit after Viral TikTok Video

A couple who had been living unnoticed in a storage unit was forced to leave after their TikTok video gained popularity. Leland Brown Jr. posted a video of himself and his partner while they were moving into the unit. The father and creator had been documenting his journey of homelessness on TikTok since last March while living in a storage unit in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, 30 miles north of Philadelphia, according to their GoFundMe page.

In the video, Brown Jr. says, “Checking in, trying to see if this is good enough to be hidden and to hide things. We’re trying to hide this thing.”

Behind some cardboard boxes, Brown Jr. had set up a living space inside the unit with a couch, wardrobe, and other furniture. In other videos, he explains that the climate-controlled building with 24-hour access and a shower is actually comfortable. He can work out, listen to music through a Bluetooth speaker, charge his devices, and even cook outside if needed.

Brown Jr., who works at a hotel, estimated that he could live in the unit until he saved enough money for a permanent residence. “My baby and I will live here for as long as it takes until we have what we really want. We’re here for the long-term plan,” he said.

Their videos quickly went viral, with the second update reaching 11.8 million views on TikTok. However, things changed when the management of the building discovered Brown Jr.’s uploads and evicted him.

“We got evicted from our storage unit. The officials above us found out about my video. It went so viral that they eventually kicked us out. Now we’re just trying to figure out where to go and what to do with all our stuff,” he said in a posted video on Friday. “I assumed I would leave, but I’m willing to take risks and have a crazy comeback.”

Brown Jr. said they considered moving to another storage unit instead of returning to the streets with freezing temperatures outside. However, a generous person became aware of their situation and hosted them in a hotel for a few days.

“We will stay in this hotel for a few days for free,” Brown Jr. said in his latest update. “I’m just grateful that someone thought of us and is willing to provide us with resources. We will have a good time and finally rest for once.”

The video ends with the couple in front of the hotel TV enjoying a meal provided the woman who helped them get off the streets. It’s unclear what the couple’s next steps will be after their stay at the hotel. They could potentially continue with their original plan if they hadn’t brought their situation to social media. We hope they find a permanent, stable shelter.

