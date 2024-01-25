A Fresh Lineup on HBO Max: October 16-22

HBO Max has unveiled its exciting program for the week of October 16-22, featuring three original series: Candy Cruz, Peter & The Wolf, and Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead.

Candy Cruz

Starting on October 19, viewers can dive into the world of Candy Cruz with the new series of the same name. The show revolves around Candy Cruz, a talented cook who secures a spot on a cooking competition. This opportunity not only brings her fame but also an unforgettable experience. Starring Cassandra Sanchez Navarro, Erika Buenfil, and Eugenio Siller, Candy Cruz promises a thrilling culinary journey.

Peter & The Wolf

Also premiering on October 19 is the animated short film Peter & The Wolf. Combining handmade 2D animation with a crafted world, this movie follows the story of 12-year-old Peter, who finds himself under the care of his grandfather after the loss of a parent. Illustrated musician Bono and with music and narration Gavin Friday, Peter & The Wolf brings a unique visual and auditory experience to the screen.

Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead

Wrapping up the lineup on October 19 is the Brazilian series Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead, set in a dystopian world. This thought-provoking show takes viewers on a journey through an alternate reality filled with intriguing characters and unexpected twists.

Exciting Additions

In addition to the above, the program for October 16-22 also includes other highly anticipated releases. Fans can look forward to Wardens of the North, Good Bones Season 8, Cuquin, and aka MR. CHOW, offering a diverse range of entertainment options for all.

