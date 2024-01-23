A Glimpse into the Gripping World of “Grizelda” on Netflix

The new Netflix series titled “Grizelda,” which premiered on Thursday, introduces viewers to a gripping drama of survival. Starring Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family” and former wife of Joe Manganiello from Mt. Lebanon), the series is a fictionalized account of the real-life protagonist, Grizelda Blanco, who led a powerful drug cartel in Miami during the 1970s and 1980s.

Created Eric Newman, the head screenwriter of Netflix’s popular series “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico,” “Grizelda” bears the hallmarks of compelling narco storytelling. The first two episodes of the series feature the elements one would expect from a tale of a drug addict. Grizelda (Vergara), fleeing her abusive husband, moves with her children from Colombia to Miami. Despite her promise to a friend, who happens to be a travel agent, that she would stay away from drugs, Grizelda quickly returns to her illicit activities, disregarding her friend’s warning about the consequences.

Similar to series like “Narcos,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Sopranos,” and “Sons of Anarchy,” “Grizelda” follows the archetypal narratives of drug addicts, intertwining danger, thrill, and life-and-death situations to create a powerful dramatic story. While viewers might not necessarily identify with the drug-addicted characters, they may recognize the underlying causes and weaknesses more broadly.

The observation of people making poor choices forms the basis of many contemporary TV series, not only in dramas about drug addicts or mobsters but also in comedies such as HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” or “The Comeback” starring Lisa Kudrow. Watching others make mistakes that would embarrass us if we were in their shoes can elicit a mix of wonder and enjoyment.

Understanding the sensitivity of viewers is subjective and depends on our own experiences and level of empathy. However, in this era of content streaming, audiences have grown more receptive to darker and more intense series as scriptwriters push the boundaries of viewer comfort.

What makes “Grizelda” intriguing is the introduction of the character Joon Hawkins in the second episode. Hawkins becomes the first female analyst in Miami’s secret police services. Though initially dismissed her superiors, Hawkins serves as a relatable character for viewers as Grizelda’s bad choices start to unravel one after another.

