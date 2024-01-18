Drama Brewing for A.J. Brown as Social Media Purge Sparks Speculation

In a surprising move, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has wiped his Instagram page clean of any content related to his current team. Additionally, he has deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account. While it could be dismissed as a simple social media cleanse, this action has ignited speculation that Brown is discontented with his situation in Philly.

This is not the first time Brown has used social media activity to signal his intentions. During his contract disputes with his former team, the Titans, he removed any mention of “Tennessee” from his X bio, only to be traded to the Eagles shortly afterward. The timing of his recent social media actions, just days before the wild-card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is raising eyebrows.

Adding fuel to the fire, Brown has been absent from the locker room, missing the past two practices due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 18 against the New York Giants. While his absence on Friday may have been excused as he was not required to be present, it does little to quell the growing speculation surrounding his discontent.

Furthermore, Brown’s refusal to speak to the media in recent weeks has further fueled rumors of locker room issues. After their Christmas Day victory over the Giants, Brown explained his silence, stating that he was adhering to the adage of “if you have nothing good to say, don’t say anything.” This commitment to silence despite the potential fines suggests that there may be deeper troubles within the team.

On the field, Brown has been a standout player for the Eagles this season, amassing an impressive 1,456 receiving yards with an average of 13.7 yards per catch and seven touchdowns. However, his recent actions have cast a shadow over his future with the team, leaving fans and analysts questioning the stability of his relationship with the organization. Only time will tell how this drama unfolds and what it means for Brown’s future in Philadelphia.