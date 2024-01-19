Ohio Law Requiring Parental Consent for Social Media Use Temporarily Halted Judge

A federal judge in Ohio has issued a temporary restraining order halting the enforcement of a pending state law that would have required children to obtain parental consent before using social media apps. The order came in response to a lawsuit filed NetChoice, a trade group representing major tech companies like TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta. The lawsuit argues that the law infringes upon free speech rights and is overly broad and vague.

While acknowledging the intention to protect children, Judge Algenon Marbley stated that it is unlikely the law will be deemed narrowly tailored to its intended purpose. He criticized the law’s blanket approach of blocking minors under the age of sixteen from accessing all content covered the legislation without affirmative parental consent.

The law, which mirrors similar legislation in other states, was scheduled to go into effect on January 15. It would have required social media companies to obtain parental permission for children under 16 to sign up for social media and gaming apps, as well as provide parents with privacy guidelines to understand content moderation on their child’s profile.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had signed the Social Media Parental Notification Act into law as part of an $86.1 billion state budget bill. The legislation aimed to address concerns about children’s mental health, with Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted describing social media as intentionally addictive and harmful.

In response to the judge’s ruling, Husted expressed disappointment, accusing the tech companies involved in the lawsuit of being disingenuous and lacking interest in protecting children. NetChoice, the trade group behind the lawsuit, has previously won similar legal battles in California and Arkansas.

It is yet to be seen whether the Ohio law will be permanently struck down or modified in light of the legal challenge.