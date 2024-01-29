A New Era of Privacy on Instagram: Introducing the ‘Flipside’ Feature

Instagram, one of the leading platforms for sharing photos and videos, is about to change the game with its latest feature called ‘Flipside’. This innovative addition allows users to create a separate space for private posts that can only be seen selected individuals or close friends.

With ‘Flipside’, Instagram is addressing the dilemma faced users who have relatives or acquaintances following them on the platform. Instead of resorting to extreme measures like blocking them, users now have the option to post without judgment utilizing this new feature.

By creating a dedicated space for private posts, users gain full control over who has access to their content. This personalized space caters to those who wish to share intimate moments exclusively with their close friends or chosen ones.

Interestingly, the concept of a separate space is not new, as celebrities have been using “finsta” or fake Instagram accounts to share exclusive content with their inner circle. The ‘Flipside’ feature now allows users to replicate this practice on their primary accounts, eliminating the need for maintaining multiple accounts.

In addition to private posts, Instagram is also considering allowing users to personalize their Flipside profile configuring a unique profile picture, name, and bio. This will further enhance the experience of having a separate account within the platform.

The introduction of customizable audience options for stories laid the groundwork for the Flipside feature. Users can easily choose whom to share their stories with categorizing them as ‘close friends’.

While the ‘Flipside’ feature is currently being tested a select group of individuals, Instagram plans to gradually roll it out to all users in the coming weeks. Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, acknowledges the importance of user feedback in shaping the future of this feature. Although the official launch date remains uncertain, Instagram is fully committed to exploring the potential of ‘Flipside’ in offering users greater privacy and control over their content.

Instagram’s ‘Flipside’ feature marks a new era of privacy on social media, empowering users to share more authentically with their inner circle while maintaining control over their digital presence. Exciting times lie ahead as this innovative feature prepares to transform the way we connect and engage on Instagram.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the ‘Flipside’ feature?

The ‘Flipside’ feature is a new addition to Instagram that allows users to create a separate space for private posts.

2. How does it change the way content is shared?

It provides users with a personalized space where they can share intimate moments exclusively with selected individuals or close friends.

3. Who can see the private posts?

Only individuals chosen the user or close friends can see the private posts.

4. Who will have access to the ‘Flipside’ setting?

All Instagram users will have access to the ‘Flipside’ feature once it is rolled out for all users.

5. Do I need to install a new app for ‘Flipside’?

No, the ‘Flipside’ feature will be integrated within the Instagram app.

6. When will ‘Flipside’ be available for all users?

Instagram plans to gradually release the feature to all users in the coming weeks.

7. What is the role of the bio in the ‘Flipside’ feature?

The bio allows users to further personalize their Flipside profile adding a unique description about themselves.

8. What was Instagram’s previous introduction related to audience options for stories?

Instagram introduced customizable audience options for stories, allowing users to choose who can see their stories categorizing them as ‘close friends’.

9. What is the role of user feedback in shaping the future of ‘Flipside’?

User feedback plays a crucial role in determining the future development and improvements of the ‘Flipside’ feature.

