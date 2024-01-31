A New Trend: “Calf Tox” for Slimming Calves

A new trend that is making waves at the beginning of the new year is “Calf Tox” or “Calf Botox”. This involves the injectable administration of botulinum toxin in the calves with the aim of slimming them down. This technique has already garnered the interest of many people worldwide.

The use of botulinum toxin injections continues to be a booming business and has become one of the most popular aesthetic procedures globally. According to data presented in 2022 at the annual IMCAS congress on dermatology, aesthetic, and plastic surgery, these injections account for approximately 43% of all aesthetic procedures, surpassing hyaluronic acid injections (28%). And there seems to be no end in sight, with an increasing number of trends and techniques involving the use of the toxin.

Recently, this has been demonstrated with the crazes surrounding Foot Botox for pain relief in the feet, Traptοx promising a slender, defined neck, and even Barbie Botox, creating the illusion of a longer neck and sculpted shoulders. And now, there is a new trend emerging that involves injecting botulinum toxin into the calves to achieve thinner, more shapely legs.

This technique has gained significant attention on the Chinese social media platform TikTok, with over 2.6 million views and counting for the hashtag #calfbotox. The increasing popularity of this hashtag does not necessarily indicate widespread adoption of the “calf tox” practice, but it does signify a growing interest in the procedure, as evidenced the numerous videos on the topic. Some of the most viewed videos showcase before and after shots, demonstrating how these injections can slim down the lower leg and reduce the swelling caused muscular calves.

According to the New York Post, citing information from The Clifford Clinic, this procedure can potentially cause “pain and discomfort, swelling and bruising, allergic reaction, infection, and/or weakness and inability to perform exercise”. The news outlet also quotes plastic surgeon Andrew Peredo, who explains that “applying botulinum toxin to the calf muscles to make them appear slimmer will temporarily relax the muscles blocking nerve endings. Your everyday activities may be affected this. This can potentially affect your gait, the way you walk, run, or jump, depending on your anatomy.”

As you can see, it is essential to think carefully before proceeding with this procedure. As with any aesthetic intervention of this kind, it is recommended to seek advice from a healthcare professional and proceed only if the injections are truly necessary, not just for aesthetic reasons. In any case, it is important to consult a certified professional and avoid searching for such professionals on social media platforms, where you may fall victim to fake practitioners – individuals who are not professionals or do not have the proper licensing to administer botulinum toxin injections or fillers.

