A Riveting Tale of Power and Crime: Netflix’s “Griselda”

Netflix’s highly anticipated new cartel drama series, “Griselda,” has captivated audiences with its portrayal of the notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as the “Queen of Narcotics.” Created Eric Newman, one of the masterminds behind the beloved Netflix series “Narcos,” “Griselda” promises to present a high-level anti-hero in a way we have never seen before. The series stars Sofia Vergara, best known for her role in “Modern Family,” who embodies the formidable Griselda Blanco with a level of depth and intensity that is sure to leave viewers spellbound.

Spanning six episodes, this gripping drama follows the rise of “La Jefa” from anonymity in Colombia to becoming one of the most powerful and profitable cartel leaders in history. The story showcases a deadly combination of glamour and ruthless behavior that propels her to the top. Griselda Blanco’s journey is unlike anything we have ever witnessed before – it is thrilling, heart-wrenching, darkly comedic, terrifying, and tragic all at once.

If you are a fan of suspenseful crime dramas on Netflix, “Griselda” is a series that should not be missed. During her reign, Blanco was embroiled in the infamous “Cocaine Cowboys” era of the 1970s and 1980s, when the cocaine trade surpassed marijuana in Miami. At one point, her distribution network was reportedly generating profits of up to $80 million per month.

