A Unique Offer for the Cinema Industry in India: Participation in a Monumental Event at Ayodhya Ram Temple

A new offer has arrived in India from the Malayalam film industry, as several renowned actors and directors have decided to participate in a monument that will precede the ceremonial dedication at the Ram Temple in the city of Ayodhya. These artists, including directors Kamal, Ashiq Abu, and Jeo Baby, as well as actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, and Divya Prabha, have posted an image on their social media accounts representing the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, clearly indicating their position on the religious event that will take place in Ayodhya.

The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and shares, igniting a flurry of comments. One Instagram user expressed their support with the comment “Jai Shree Ram” and suggested going to an Islamic country to declare this type of independence voluntarily. Another comment pointed out that the term “secular” was added to the Preamble later Indira Gandhi to serve her own purposes.

In the days leading up to the temple dedication, social media users became politically engaged, with criticisms directed towards singer K.S. Chithra for urging devout followers to recite Ram’s greetings and light five candles in their homes on the day of the temple event. The public opinion was divided, with left-wing voices criticizing the artist and right-wing voices voicing their support. Award-winning singer and composer Sooraj Santhosh provided a dissenting critique of her actions, emphasizing the motives behind his criticism relating to humanity.

In addition to celebrities, many ordinary people utilized social media to express their strong protest against the alleged politicization of the dedication ceremony, while also reminding others of the demolition of the Babri Masjid that led to the construction of the new Ram Temple. Some shared images of the Babri Masjid demolition Kar Sevaks in 1992, while others spread an image of the new temple reflecting the remnants of the demolished Babri Masjid in the waters of the Sarayu River. Many also shared links to Anand Patwardhan’s documentary “Ram Ke Naam” from 1992, providing deeper insights into the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement from the right-wing perspective, which led to the demolition and subsequent violent backlash.

