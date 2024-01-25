Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions Could Move to Amazon Prime

Over the past year, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) has faced setbacks in its partnership with various networks. First, Fox Sports withdrew its support, and now there are rumors that PBC might leave Showtime as well. However, there are talks of a potential new home for PBC – Amazon Prime.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Haymon’s boxing platform could be making a move to Amazon Prime. While no agreement has been reached yet, discussions between the two parties are ongoing. This shift to Amazon Prime would be a significant development for Haymon, as the streaming service has become a major player in the sports market in recent years.

Amazon Prime has already secured extensive coverage of other sports events like ONE Championship and NFL. If the deal goes through, Amazon Prime could amass a roster of fighters represented Al Haymon, including notable names like Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder, and Floyd Mayweather.

While PBC’s potential move to Amazon Prime is being explored, there is one figure in the combat sports world who seems quite pleased with the situation – Dana White. In a recent press conference, the UFC president was asked about Showtime’s decision to drop boxing and PBC. White took the opportunity to express his satisfaction with the development, given his longstanding rivalry with Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza.

While PBC’s future remains uncertain, Dan Rafael reports that the organization is actively seeking a new broadcast agreement. Al Haymon’s team is holding talks with various parties, including Amazon, to potentially structure a new deal. While nothing is set in stone, it is clear that they recognize the need to secure a second channel for their vast roster of fighters – especially as they no longer have Fox Sports on board.

It remains to be seen where PBC will land next and how this potential partnership with Amazon Prime will shape up. In a rapidly evolving sports broadcasting market, where new players like Amazon Prime are entering the scene, finding a solution that satisfies all parties involved seems plausible.

FAQs