Beloved Soap Opera Star Alec Musser Dies at Age 50

In a heartbreaking turn of events, beloved soap opera star Alec Musser has passed away at the age of 50. The actor, known for his role in “All My Children,” was found dead in his Del Mar, California home. While the details surrounding his death were initially undisclosed, a recent report has revealed that Musser’s death has been ruled as a tragic suicide.

Musser’s fiancée Paige Press made the devastating discovery, finding him on the bathroom floor with a shotgun nearby. Despite her immediate call for help, it was too late to save him. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Musser died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Musser, a former model who transitioned into acting later in life, gained fame for his portrayal of Del Henry in the iconic soap opera “All My Children.” He also found success in other TV series and even ventured into the film industry.

Beyond his acting career, Musser was known for his vibrant presence on social media, sharing updates about his hobbies, family, and love for animals. His tragic death has left his fans and colleagues in mourning, with fellow actor Adam Sandler expressing deep sadness over the loss of a “wonderful, funny good man.”

It is truly a devastating loss for the entertainment industry and those who knew Musser personally. His talent and warm spirit will be remembered all who had the pleasure of watching him on screen and interacting with him online. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.