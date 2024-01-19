New Mattress Options for Your Comfortable Sleep

Are you in need of a new mattress? Look no further, as we have compiled a list of the best mattresses available right now, with amazing discounts in January 2024. Take advantage of these savings and make sure you get the sleep you deserve.

In the world of social media, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington has recently taken a step back amid her reported feud with her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice. While Amanda claimed that her time on the BBC series left her feeling “broken and saddened,” she has not made any public statements on her Instagram page for the past week.

On the other hand, Giovanni, in an attempt to address the drama surrounding his name, recently thanked his fans on Instagram. He expressed his gratitude for the support he has received and assured everyone that he appreciates it deeply. His followers, in turn, flooded the comment section with positive messages, praising his talent and hard work.

The reasons behind Amanda’s departure from Strictly were initially cited as “personal reasons.” However, sources have revealed that she has been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) since her time on the show. It is believed that Amanda sought legal advice to obtain backstage footage of their rehearsals, as she wanted to shed light on the reality of what goes on behind the scenes.

While there were no formal complaints made about Giovanni’s training methods, there are claims that rehearsals can become tense and that Giovanni has a perfectionist approach.

