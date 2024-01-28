Amber Rachdi: A New Model for Health and Wellness

Amber Rachdi is an American television personality and social media influencer who goes the pronouns “they” and “them”. They gained attention on the TV show “My 600-lb Life” for their inspiring weight loss journey after battling obesity and weighing over 650 pounds. Since their appearance on the show, Amber Rachdi has undergone a complete transformation, losing over 180 kilograms. So, where is Amber Rachdi now?

Early Life

This social media influencer was born on June 22, 1990 (34 years old in 2024) in Portland, Oregon, United States. They have a brother named Omar Rachdi, but the names of their parents have not been disclosed. Growing up, Amber Rachdi faced many challenges. By the age of five, they weighed 160 pounds, which made them feel depressed, sad, and anxious. This led Amber to use food as a coping mechanism. After the show, Amber Rachdi lost weight and returned to school. They studied English Literature and graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Professional Career

At the age of 23, Amber Rachdi participated in “My 600-lb Life”. They first appeared on the show in 2015 during its third season, weighing 657 pounds. Their weight caused mobility issues, low self-esteem, and depression. Throughout the season, viewers watched as Amber embarked on a weight loss journey guided Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, known as Dr. Now, in Houston, Texas. Within one year, Amber’s dedication to their health and wellness resulted in an incredible weight loss of over 180 kilograms.

Amber Rachdi Now

So, what happened to Amber Rachdi after “My 600-lb Life”? They continued to lose weight even after receiving help from Dr. Nowzaradan. After the show, Amber continued to document their weight loss journey on social media, where they shared their healthy eating habits and exercise routines. The television personality has over 300,000 followers on Instagram and uses the platform to share their weight loss journey as well as fashion and beauty experiences. Additionally, Amber works as a speaker and personal trainer, assisting others in various aspects of their lives, including weight loss struggles, mental health, and personal development.

Amber Rachdi has become a vocal advocate for positive body image and consistently shares updates about their life, work, and experiences on social media. They continue to inspire and motivate their followers to embrace change, prioritize their mental and physical well-being, and pursue their dreams. Initially, Amber only posted portrait photographs, but many people noticed the absence of full-body pictures. After receiving requests, they started to share them joyfully. They even uploaded a picture with the comment, “Because many of you asked, here’s a picture that doesn’t just show my face. I’ll never be thin, but I think I’ve accepted that.”

As for a spouse and children, when Amber Rachdi was a part of “My 600-lb Life”, they were in a relationship with Rowdy. Rowdy always encouraged them to eat whatever they wanted, as apparent from their shopping trips. Amber also admitted to gaining 200 kilograms since they met, as Rowdy preferred women with a larger body frame.

After the show ended, Amber and Rowdy separated but remained friends. In 2016, Amber revealed to their fans on social media that they were engaged. They remained discreet about their identity, only mentioning the name “Steve”. The television personality posted a photo in 2016 wearing a beautiful heart-shaped ring with the caption, “Guess who’s getting married? Me, that’s who!”

In conclusion, since their appearance on “My 600-lb Life”, Amber Rachdi has become a social media influencer and television personality. Rachdi goes the pronouns “they” and “them”, and they lost over 180 kilograms. After the show, Amber Rachdi became a fashion model, social media influencer, and a speaker on psychology and personal development. They have emerged as a fierce advocate for positive body image and continuously share updates about their life, work, and experiences on social media. They continue to inspire and motivate their followers to embrace change, prioritize their mental and physical well-being, and pursue their dreams. In 2016, Amber changed their life not only losing weight but also finding love with Steve, whom they married.

FAQ

Q: Who is Amber Rachdi?

A: Amber Rachdi is an American television personality and social media influencer who appeared on the show “My 600-lb Life”.

Q: When did Amber Rachdi appear on “My 600-lb Life”?

A: Amber first appeared on “My 600-lb Life” in 2015, during the show’s third season.

Q: How much weight did Amber Rachdi lose?

A: Amber lost over 180 kilograms with the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan and their participation in “My 600-lb Life”.

Q: What is Amber Rachdi doing now?

A: Amber continues to be a social media influencer, sharing their weight loss journey. They also work as a speaker and personal trainer in the field of mental health and personal development.

Amber Rachdi’s Instagram

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s Website

Amber Rachdi’s Facebook