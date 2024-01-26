An Exploration of Greek Salad: A Fresh Perspective on the New Amazon Series

The Amazon Prime Video introduces a new series titled “Greek Salad,” which serves as a modern continuation of the trilogy of films director Cédric Klapisch. Produced Alain Goldman for Legende Films, this series is set to premiere on Amazon in 2021.

“Greek Salad” promises to showcase the universe created Klapisch in his trilogy while offering a fresh perspective on the subject matter. While staying true to the core of the original story, this series aims to bring a new and unique interpretation.

