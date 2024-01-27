Be Aware of WhatsApp Scams: Woman Loses 381,890 Ringgit

A recent case involving a woman losing 381,890 ringgit (approximately 88,000 dollars) through a scam on the messaging app WhatsApp has highlighted the ongoing issue of fraud. The victim, a former company executive, reported the scam to the police after discovering the deception.

According to authorities, the woman encountered a suspicious individual on WhatsApp who pretended to be a manager of the “Interpol Get Rich Quick Investment Scheme” group. She was then introduced to another woman who claimed to be the owner of Interpol. Convinced both suspects, the woman made payments to participate in an investment program that promised high returns.

Between March 2, 2021, and August 28, 2022, the woman made a total of 112 transactions to the suspects’ account, totaling 381,890 ringgit. Despite the promised returns, she never received any money.

The case is now under investigation the police under Article 420 of the Penal Code. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for caution and vigilance when using social media and communication applications. Users should verify the authenticity and security of financial transactions and investments, especially when dealing with unofficial organizations.

