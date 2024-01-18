Beaver County Humane Society Raises Over $28,000 for Animal Health Programs

A recent TikTok challenge organized Roger Vigus, also known as @thejourneyofR2, has proven to be a resounding success for the Beaver County Humane Society (BCHS). The challenge, which ran from December 14 to January 1, garnered a whopping $28,200 in donations from over 2,000 generous contributors.

The majority of donors were fans of Philadelphia-based TikTok star @eddienchooch215, who played a significant role in amplifying the fundraising efforts. The impressive 10 to 1 ratio of donors to dollars further exemplifies the immense impact of this social media campaign.

Expressing her gratitude, Alison Yazer, the executive director of BCHS, emphasized the significance of every single donation, no matter the amount. “It’s important to realize that gifts of any amount – even $1 – add up quickly to truly make a difference for the animals of Beaver County Humane Society!” Yazer said.

In addition to the general funds collected, some donors specifically earmarked their contributions for the Humane Investigations or Medical Care Funds at BCHS. Any unrestricted donations will be utilized to support BCHS’s low-cost clinics, which offer essential procedures like spaying, neutering, and vaccinations.

The BCHS recognizes the success of this unique influencer-led fundraising model and is open to exploring similar collaborations with other TikTok personalities in the future. The positive impact on the welfare of Beaver County’s pets has made this an avenue worth pursuing for the organization.

The BCHS extends their sincere thanks to all participants in the TikTok challenge and reassures them that their donations are being utilized to advance animal health programs. With their continued support, the BCHS aims to provide even more vital services to the furry companions in need and create a lasting impact in the community.