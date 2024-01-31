Beware: Scam Involving Fake Judicial Orders via WhatsApp and Telegram

In recent news, the police have uncovered a scam involving the distribution of fake “arrest warrants” through the messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram. According to Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, the Deputy Director (Investigation) of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of Bukit Aman, the “arrest warrant” presented claims to have been issued the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia in Putrajaya, under the title “Unit Khas Pasukan B-19 JSJK.” This alleged arrest warrant was said to be targeting specific individuals and offenses, with a requirement for immediate action the police within 24 hours.

It is important to note that this arrest warrant states that the Supreme Court has authorized the police to execute the order, and detainees are not allowed to be released anyone, including lawyers. Additionally, it declares that the assets registered under the perpetrator’s name will be frozen and seized, and they will be prohibited from leaving the country after the implementation of the court order.

Rohaimi emphasized that the police have never received such an arrest warrant and that it is a fraudulent scheme. As a result, he advised the public not to comply with instructions received through such messages or from unknown individuals. He urged individuals to verify the authenticity of such orders with the relevant authorities before making any decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the fake arrest warrants being sent through WhatsApp and Telegram?

Fake arrest warrants are messages received through WhatsApp and Telegram that claim to have been issued the Supreme Court.

2. Who is claiming to issue these fake arrest warrants?

According to the article, the arrest warrants are presented as being issued the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia, under the title “Unit Khas Pasukan B-19 JSJK.”

3. What do these fake arrest warrants state and what measures are mentioned?

The fake arrest warrants state that the police have been authorized to execute the order and that detainees cannot be released anyone. It also mentions that the assets of the perpetrator will be frozen and seized, and their exit from the country will be prohibited.

4. How can I prevent falling for this scam?

It is advised that individuals do not comply with instructions received through such messages or from unknown individuals. It is recommended to contact the relevant authorities for verification before making any decisions.

Definitions and Explanations

– Fake arrest warrants: Messages that pretend to be legitimate arrest warrants issued courts or law enforcement authorities.

Recommended Relevant Links

– Official website of the Malaysian police: www.bukitamanpolice.privacy

– Official website of the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia in Putrajaya: www.putrajaya.gov.my