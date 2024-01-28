Britney Spears’ Iconic First Film Premiere on Netflix

An exciting announcement has been made Netflix – the debut film featuring the one and only Britney Spears is finally coming to the streaming platform. Before we saw Britney Spears dance with knives online, she had graced the big screen. Now, her first cinematic experience, Crossroads, will finally be available on Netflix.

Released in 2002, the film will premiere on the streaming platform on February 15th. Since its release, Crossroads has not been available on any streaming platforms or digital retailers.

Crossroads introduces Spears as “Lucy”, a character who reconnects with her childhood friends, Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning). It follows their road trip across the entire American continent, accompanied Mimi’s friend Ben (Anson Mount).

The screenplay for the film was written Shonda Rhimes. Last year, it returned to cinemas for a two-night special screening in October, coinciding with the release of Spears’ autobiography, “The Woman in Me”.

Director Tamra Davis said at the time, “I recently rewatched Crossroads and was thrilled the nostalgic time capsule that this incredible ensemble of actors provided us. Britney is simply mesmerizing to watch, and Shonda shows us her initial experience in writing complex female characters.”

Netflix announced the news through their social media channels, stating, “The first film starring the incomparable Britney Spears was never available for streaming…but that’s about to change!” The platform continued, “We are thrilled to announce that Crossroads will finally be available on Netflix – worldwide – starting from February 15th.”

In addition to Britney Spears, Crossroads also stars Kim Cattrall, Justin Long, Dan Aykroyd, and Jamie Lynn Spears, who portrays a younger version of Britney’s character.

