Top Celebrities and Their Highly Coveted Beauty Routines

In a recent analysis conducted beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, the most influential celebrities of 2023 were ranked based on the number of online articles discussing their beauty routines. The findings shed light on the celebrities with the most talked about beauty secrets, providing insight into the trends and beauty standards that captivated the world in 2023.

Taking the top spot is none other than Taylor Swift, whose beauty routine generated a staggering 135,932 article mentions. Known for her signature red lipstick and sharp eyeliner, Swift’s makeup alone garnered 24,469 articles, the highest among all celebrities. Additionally, her skincare routine and hairstyle garnered 4,564 and 53,067 mentions respectively. Swift has seamlessly extended her influence from the music industry into the beauty space, as her fans eagerly seek to discover her secrets to flawless skin and effortless makeup.

In second place is Beyoncé, renowned for her emphasis on skin care. With 5,014 online mentions of her skincare routine, she surpasses all other celebrities in this category. Beyoncé regularly highlights the importance of moisturizing and using sunscreen for skin protection, making her a role model for those seeking a radiant complexion.

Notably, Margot Robbie, who gained international fame for her role as Barbie, secured the third spot in the rankings. With 78,072 articles mentioning her makeup, skincare, or hair, Robbie emerges as the actress with the most sought-after beauty secrets. Her inclusion reflects the Barbie craze that entranced the world in 2023.

Kendall Jenner, the first of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to make the list, claimed the fourth position. Her beauty routine was discussed in 69,627 articles, with particular emphasis on her flawless skin, which garnered 3,808 mentions. The model’s influence in the beauty sphere remains prominent.

Rounding out the top five is Dua Lipa, who received 60,606 online articles discussing her beauty routine. Notably, 7,376 articles were dedicated solely to her makeup. The British singer’s popularity and style choices have undoubtedly made an impact on beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

Other notable mentions include Meghan Markle, known for her minimalist approach to makeup and skincare, and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Markle garnered 58,377 article mentions, while Middleton found herself in the eleventh position.

The fascination with celebrity beauty routines is a testament to their influence on trends and beauty standards worldwide. As fans eagerly consume information about the routines of their favorite stars, it is clear that the impact of celebrities in the beauty space is undeniable.