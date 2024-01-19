Study Finds Shift in Climate Misinformation Tactics on YouTube

A recent report the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reveals that climate misinformation on YouTube is undergoing a significant transformation. The research shows that traditional climate denial narratives are giving way to a new type of misleading content known as “New Denial.” This new form of climate misinformation seeks to muddy the waters presenting arguments that the impacts of global warming are beneficial or harmless, that climate solutions are ineffective, and that climate science and the climate movement are untrustworthy.

The study analyzed thousands of hours of YouTube content from the past six years and found that the prevalence of “New Denial” has doubled since 2018. It now accounts for 70 percent of climate misinformation on the platform, while traditional climate denial has dropped to 30 percent. This shift in tactics is a response to the increasing recognition of climate change and the ineffectiveness of outright denial.

The report also highlights the role of social media platforms in allowing the spread of climate misinformation. Content creators are rewarded with money and reach based on their ability to attract viewers, which incentivizes the creation and dissemination of misleading information. YouTube, in particular, plays a significant role in the spread of climate misinformation, as it serves as an information resource for billions of people.

While the findings of the report demonstrate that scientists and activists have been successful in conveying the facts of climate change to the public, they also reveal a rising threat. Climate advocates and policymakers must recognize this shift in tactics and take action to counter it. The CCDH calls on YouTube and other social media platforms to update their policies to address this new form of climate denial, remove financial incentives for spreading misinformation, and reduce the visibility of misleading content.

The study underscores the importance of accurately conveying the facts of climate change and countering misinformation in order to deliver effective climate solutions. Failure to do so risks losing the information battle and impeding progress in addressing the urgent challenges of climate change.