Looking for some great movies to watch on Showtime? Look no further, because we have a list of the best films you can enjoy at this moment on Showtime1. Wonder if they make this joke at the Showtime offices. Do employees walk around and shout “It’s Showtime” to each other? Do they high-five around the water cooler? Does their employment contract require the use of this phrase? If I were the CEO of Showtime, I would definitely make it happen. Regardless, here are the best movies on Showtime right now. If you’re watching with friends, please whisper the phrase “It’s Showtime, baby” occasionally during the selected movie. Your friends will find it amusing.

The movies you must see

Some of the best movies you can watch right now on Showtime include:

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– 1917

– Ladybird

– Shutter Island

– Snowpiercer

– Good Time

– Raiders of the Lost Ark

Make sure to check Showtime regularly for new additions and changes to the movie list. It’s always a good idea to try out new films and revisit your old favorites.

How to choose the right movie

To find the perfect movie to watch on Showtime, consider your preferences and those of your friends, as well as your mood. If you’re in the mood for something darker and mysterious, then Shutter Island or Snowpiercer might be the perfect choice. For a moving drama, 1917 or Ladybird might suit you. If you’re looking for something lighter and entertaining, Raiders of the Lost Ark is an excellent option. Whichever movie you choose, enjoy watching and don’t forget to whisper “It’s Showtime, baby”!