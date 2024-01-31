Discover the Next Food Photography Sensation

In a quest to find the king or queen of food photography on Instagram, (201) Magazine has launched a unique food photography contest. From a plethora of delectable dishes, eight finalists have emerged and made it to the second round of the competition.

The contest kicked off in August 2023, where readers of the magazine had the opportunity to submit their best food photographs. From the magazine’s top 11 picks, eight photos garnered the most “likes” and comments on Instagram.

The dishes featured in the second round are truly mouthwatering. From an “incredibly addictive” bone marrow to a chocolate ganache with Oreo base and chantilly cream, these dishes alone can induce a craving just reading their descriptions.

The seven most popular dishes will compete through the Instagram Stories feature of (201) Magazine. The audience is invited to follow the magazine’s page and vote for the dish they believe deserves to win.

The photos that receive the most votes will advance to the final round, where the ultimate food photography masterpiece of the year will be crowned.

Don’t miss the chance to witness this extraordinary journey and support your favorite food photographers! And remember to submit your own photos for the next contest…

