Disney+ Explores Adding Gaming and Shopping Experiences to Streaming Platform

Disney+ is known for providing quality streaming content, but it seems that the company is looking to expand its services beyond movies and TV shows. According to Rita Ferro, President of Disney Advertising Sales, the company is considering adding gaming and shopping experiences to its platform.

This move could open up new opportunities for advertisers to engage more deeply with the platform. Ferro states that “the world of advertising experiences in AVOD is an important space to engage with” [source]. Disney is preparing for a new presentation scheduled for January 10th in Las Vegas, where it is expected to unveil “the next level of innovations in advertising” [source].

The addition of these new features could be a significant step for Disney+, as the competition for streaming advertising dollars becomes increasingly intense. By offering gaming and shopping experiences, Disney+ can enhance the overall user experience and attract more viewers to its platform.

FAQ

What is AVOD?

AVOD stands for Advertising-Based Video On Demand. It is a form of streaming service where users can watch videos for free but have to endure advertisements.

How will gaming and shopping experiences work on Disney+?

Disney has not yet revealed specific details on how these new experiences will work. However, it is likely that they will include the ability to play games or make purchases directly from the platform.

When will these new features be added to Disney+?

Disney has not announced a specific date for the addition of these features. However, the company has scheduled a presentation for January 10th, where more information may be revealed.