‘Divergent Groups’: A New Practice in WhatsApp

When my friend revealed the existence of a separate group in WhatsApp with the purpose of limiting the number of messages she receives from a specific friend, I couldn’t understand why she would do such a thing. However, according to her, this practice is quite common in the world of WhatsApp.

The well-known anxiety caused this application is now a fact. When we open our phones and see an endless wave of messages, we feel pressure, thinking about relationships, unable to keep up with all our friends’ conversations. Furthermore, the ability to see when our messages have been read and track when someone is typing further intensifies our unease.

This is the starting point for the emergence of “divergent groups,” as they are called, in WhatsApp. Friends who face problems with each other or want to limit communication with certain members decide to create a separate group where only the people they are interested in will remain.

Although this idea may sound unprofessional or even psychopathological, the fact is that “divergent groups” provide a form of relief for WhatsApp users. While this practice may cause unpleasant feelings for those excluded from the groups, for their creators, it represents an efficient solution to maintain desired communication and avoid the stress caused multiple conversations in groups.

“Divergent groups” inversely depict the image of our modern society, where electronic communication has become an established means for our daily interactions. At the same time, it reveals the increasing level of anxiety associated with this form of communication as we try to manage the volume of messages and the expected responses.

Frequently Asked Questions about “Divergent Groups” in WhatsApp:

What are “divergent groups” in WhatsApp?

"Divergent groups" are special groups created certain WhatsApp users to limit their communication with specific individuals or groups.

Users resort to creating these groups to avoid the anxiety caused the abundance of messages they receive and to maintain only the communication they are interested in.

Any WhatsApp user can create a "divergent group" and decide who will be its members.

“Divergent groups” can generate a sense of exclusion for those who are not members, but for their creators, they constitute a way to maintain desired communication without the stress of excessive messages.

Definitions and Observations:

