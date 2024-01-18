If you’re a fan of Drew Barrymore’s down-to-earth charm and love for home goods, you’re in luck. Her Beautiful home goods line at Walmart includes a stunning 6-quart slow cooker that has been making waves on TikTok. And the best part? It’s currently on sale.

The Beautiful slow cooker, usually priced at $69, is now available for just $50. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this appliance. With over 1,200 perfect ratings, this slow cooker has the backing of satisfied customers. But it’s not just the affordable price and positive reviews that make it a great deal. The Beautiful slow cooker looks like a high-end appliance with its luxe appearance.

This kitchen essential is perfect for cozying up during the cold weather and preparing comforting soups and stews. The slow cooker allows you to set it and forget it, so you can go about your day while it does the cooking for you. Its large capacity can feed up to seven people, making it ideal for hosting dinner parties.

One standout feature of the Beautiful slow cooker is its built-in lid rest, which prevents any mess on your counter. It also has a sleek touchscreen with five cooking presets, making it easy to use for all your favorite dishes. And when it’s time to clean up, the removable cooking pot and glass lid are dishwasher safe.

TikTokers and Walmart customers alike can’t get enough of this slow cooker. Reviewers praise its elegant appearance, easy-to-use features, and excellent cooking results. With its affordable price, aesthetic appeal, and functionality, the Beautiful slow cooker will give your kitchen the celebrity touch it deserves.

So, why wait? Score a deal on Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful slow cooker at Walmart and elevate your cooking game while saving some money.