Emma Stone Lists Los Angeles Mansion for $4 Million

Emma Stone, the talented actress known for her roles in films such as “La La Land” and “The Help,” has decided to put her Los Angeles mansion on the market. The stunning property, located in the Comstock Hills area of LA’s Westwood neighborhood, is listed for nearly $4 million.

Built in 1926, this Spanish-style house has undergone recent renovations, ensuring that it combines the charm of its origins with modern amenities. The 3,276-square-foot home features four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, providing ample space for a comfortable living experience. One of the highlights of the property is the airy kitchen, bathed in natural light and boasting double-height vaulted ceilings. From there, you can make your way to a small seating area and a delightful patio, perfect for enjoying the Southern California sunshine.

As you explore the rest of the house, you’ll discover more enchanting spaces. A seating area with a light-green tiled ceiling, a fireplace, and arched doorways creates a cozy atmosphere. The bathroom, adorned with light-green wallpaper and a clawfoot bathtub, adds a touch of vintage elegance to the home.

Additionally, the property includes a guest house, complete with a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and laundry area. This separate living space provides privacy and convenience for visitors or even the possibility of generating rental income.

Emma Stone, who shares the home with her husband, comedian and writer Dave McCary, often used the residence during her visits to Los Angeles. The listing hints at a second-story room with a crib, possibly for their two-year-old daughter, Louise Jean.

Although Emma Stone is parting ways with her Los Angeles mansion, she still maintains residences in Austin, Texas, and New York City. Last year, she sold another property in Malibu for just over $4.4 million.

Emma Stone Receives Top Honors for “Poor Things”

Emma Stone continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, receiving critical acclaim for her role in the film “Poor Things.” Recently, she secured the Best Actress award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, adding to her collection of accolades. This victory comes hot on the heels of her Golden Globe win for the same performance.

Stone’s portrayal in “Poor Things” has captivated audiences and critics alike, cementing her status as one of Hollywood’s most talented actresses. With her incredible range and commitment to her craft, she is setting a standard for excellence in the industry.

As the awards season progresses, it will be fascinating to see if Emma Stone will continue to be recognized for her exceptional talent. Whether it’s through prestigious awards or the unwavering support of her fans, there’s no doubt that Stone’s star will continue to rise.