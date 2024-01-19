The Glitz and Glamour of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The long-awaited 75th Primetime Emmy Awards finally arrived, and it was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and star-studded appearances. After a four-month delay caused strikes in the entertainment industry, television’s brightest stars graced the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. However, what set this year’s event apart was the presence of their beloved partners, who joined them for a very special date night.

Riley Keough, star of the hit series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” walked the red carpet with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. The couple, who have been married for nearly a decade, shared a scene on the show, which has earned a nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The chemistry between Keough and Smith-Petersen translated both on and off-screen.

Kieran Culkin, known for his role in “Succession,” was accompanied his wife, Jazz Charton. The couple, who have two children together, were the epitome of elegance as they walked arm in arm. Culkin’s performance in “Succession” has earned him critical acclaim, and the show itself leads the pack with 27 overall nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Ken Jeong, one of the panelists on “The Masked Singer,” posed with his wife, Tran, on the red carpet. The couple, beaming with joy, captured the essence of a perfect family moment. Their pictures will undoubtedly find a special place in their family album.

With Anthony Anderson hosting the ceremony, this year’s Emmys promised to be a star-studded affair. “Succession,” “The Bear,” and “Beef” were among the top contenders, following their success at the Golden Globes. However, only time would reveal the winners and losers of the night.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for September, had to be postponed due to the strikes. Nevertheless, the anticipation and excitement remained high. The event was broadcast live on Fox and will be available for streaming on Hulu, ensuring that viewers didn’t miss a moment of the glitz and glamour that defined this unforgettable night.