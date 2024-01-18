Matthew Perry Honored in Emotional Tribute at Emmy Awards

A touching tribute was paid to the late Matthew Perry during the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Emmy Awards. The performance, led Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty, featured the songs “See You Again” Puth and Wiz Khalifa, as well as “I’ll Be There for You” The Rembrandts. Fans of the hit sitcom Friends will recognize the latter song as the theme song of the show, which Perry starred in as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004. Perry was the final celebrity to be featured in the memorial slideshow, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Perry tragically passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. His cause of death was reported as the “acute effects of ketamine.” Following his passing, Perry’s Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox shared heartfelt messages on social media, expressing their love and appreciation for their late friend. LeBlanc wrote, “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” while Cox reflected on their close bond and shared a special behind-the-scenes moment from the show.

Days later, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on Friends, opened up about her deep love for Perry. She described the grief of saying goodbye to him and the profound impact he had on their lives. Aniston revealed that Perry’s ability to make people laugh was his true talent and a vital part of who he was. She shared personal texts between her and Perry, highlighting the countless times he brought joy to her life.

Matthew Perry’s presence continues to be felt and celebrated his friends, colleagues, and fans, as his talent and humor will always be remembered.