The End of an Era: PeopleofLeeds Closes its Doors After a Decade

In a bittersweet farewell, the beloved PeopleofLeeds project, which has provided a platform for the city’s residents to share their lives, will be closing its doors on January 16th after more than a decade of operation. With tens of thousands of followers, the project has served as a unique space for spotlighting the everyday experiences of those who call Leeds home.

Every week, a new “curator” took on the role of admin, sharing snapshots from their lives. Whether it was showcasing their career, highlighting special landmarks, or simply sharing anecdotes about life in Leeds, each curator brought a fresh perspective to the project. Most recently, the Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, Tom Riordan, helmed the account.

The decision to close PeopleofLeeds was a difficult one for its founders. They cited changes to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as a contributing factor. However, their concerns extended beyond platform changes. The rise of hate speech on social media and the ethical implications of gathering information from users also played a role in the decision.

Reflecting on their journey, the admin expressed a sense of heartbreak but also gratitude for the opportunity to be part of so many lives and experiences within the vibrant city of Leeds. They shared how they relished the chance to learn something new about Leeds, its people (known as Loiners), and various aspects of life every single week.

Throughout the project’s lifespan, PeopleofLeeds has captured the significant moments such as weddings, births, rallies, and art exhibitions, as well as the small, often overlooked moments that represent the essence of the people of Leeds. It is these little moments that have truly made the project special.

As PeopleofLeeds prepares to bid farewell, the account will be archived and eventually deactivated. While the project may come to a close, its legacy will live on in the memories and stories it has shared, reminding us all of the diversity, joy, and vibrancy that defines the people of Leeds.