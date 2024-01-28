Ensuring LGBT Rights: “Protect Our Profiles” Movement

Social media platforms have revolutionized the way people communicate and find empowerment, especially for individuals identifying as LGBT. Unfortunately, these online spaces are breeding grounds for numerous threats faced LGBT individuals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which often manifest in real-life consequences. Taking action, Human Rights Watch, in collaboration with Social Media Exchange (SMEX), INSM Foundation for Digital Rights, Helem, and Damj Association, have initiated the “Protect Our Profiles” campaign to hold Meta (Facebook, Instagram) accountable for safeguarding the rights of LGBT individuals in this region.

The campaign highlights the troubling issue brought to light in a previous report Human Rights Watch. The report documented widespread targeting of LGBT individuals government officials across the MENA region based on their online activities on Meta platforms. These acts of persecution include entrapment, online blackmail, harassment, disclosure of personal information, and exposing individuals’ sexual orientation. In many cases, personal information obtained through illegal means is used in prosecutions, leading to severe offline consequences that significantly disrupt the lives of those affected.

To combat these issues head-on, the “Protect Our Profiles” campaign demands greater transparency and accountability from Meta in its efforts to ensure user safety. Specifically, the campaign urges Meta to release comprehensive data on its investments in user safety, particularly concerning content moderation in both the MENA region and globally. By doing so, Meta can demonstrate its commitment to protecting LGBT individuals from state-sponsored surveillance and online harassment private individuals.

Given that Meta is the largest social media company globally, the responsibility falls heavily on their shoulders to prevent the misuse of their platforms. Facebook and Instagram, in particular, have emerged as major platforms for targeting LGBT individuals in the MENA region. The campaign emphasizes that Meta must enforce its policies consistently and enhance its practices to create a secure environment for all users, including the LGBT community in the MENA region.

In conclusion, the “Protect Our Profiles” movement strives to bring about fundamental changes in Meta’s approach to protecting LGBT individuals in the MENA region. By advocating for transparency, accountability, and consistent implementation of policies, Meta can play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of all its users.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “Protect Our Profiles” campaign?

A: The “Protect Our Profiles” campaign is an initiative Human Rights Watch, SMEX, INSM Foundation for Digital Rights, Helem, and Damj Association. It aims to hold Meta accountable for protecting the rights of LGBT individuals in the MENA region.

Q: What are some of the threats faced LGBT individuals on Meta platforms?

A: LGBT individuals in the MENA region face various online threats, including entrapment, online extortion, harassment, doxxing, and outing. These threats often lead to severe offline consequences.

Q: How can Meta make a difference in protecting LGBT individuals?

A: Meta, as the world’s largest social media company, can make a significant impact enforcing consistent policies, improving content moderation practices, and prioritizing user safety.

Q: Why is transparency important in Meta’s approach?

A: Transparency is crucial because it holds Meta accountable and ensures that the company invests adequately in user safety, especially concerning LGBT individuals in the MENA region.

Q: How does the “Protect Our Profiles” campaign aim to bring change?

A: The campaign seeks to raise awareness, advocate for transparency and accountability, and urge Meta to prioritize the safety and well-being of LGBT individuals in the MENA region.