Erin Moriarty Takes a Stand Against Cyberbullying

Erin Moriarty, the talented actress known for her portrayal of Starlight in the popular series The Boys, recently stepped away from social media, making a bold statement against online bullying. In an Instagram post, she voiced her reasons for this decision and called out Fox News and political commentator Megyn Kelly for their role in the matter.

The catalyst for Moriarty’s departure was a video released Kelly titled “Famous Actress and Lauren Sanchez and Societal Addiction to Plastic Surgery.” During this segment, Kelly discussed beauty standards and falsely claimed that Moriarty had undergone surgery to alter her facial features.

Instead of using direct quotes from Moriarty, we will provide a descriptive sentence that captures the essence of her response. In response to the accusations, Moriarty took to Instagram to address the cyberbullying she had experienced. She described Kelly’s video as “derogatory and contradictorily anti-feminist” and clarified that the photo in question was taken years ago when she had received professional makeup with contouring. Moriarty expressed her disappointment and sadness regarding the backlash and spread of false information, emphasizing the emotional toll it had taken on her.

Contemplating whether to temporarily or permanently deactivate her Instagram account, Moriarty ultimately chose to utilize the platform to share her powerful statement with others. She highlighted the verbal abuse and harmful assumptions made people when reacting to Kelly’s video, condemning the online harassment she had endured.

Drawing a parallel between the corrupt organization Vought in The Boys universe and Fox News, Moriarty sent a stern message to both Kelly and the news network. She called out their perpetuation of false narratives and stated that their actions did not empower women.

As of now, Kelly has not responded to Moriarty’s Instagram statement. However, Moriarty’s decision to step away from social media underscores the significance of addressing cyberbullying and its impact on individuals.

