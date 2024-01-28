Erin Moriarty Takes Action Against Hate Speech and Unsubstantiated Plastic Surgery Rumors

Erin Moriarty, known for her role in the series “The Boys,” recently took to Instagram to address comments made Megyn Kelly regarding rumors of plastic surgery. Kelly had discussed Moriarty’s facial features and implied that she had undergone plastic surgery during her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Moriarty expressed her disappointment in a lengthy Instagram post, calling Kelly’s statements false and unwarranted. Kelly’s comments were based on a viral Instagram photo, which Moriarty claims is over ten years old and heavily edited with makeup to achieve impressive contouring.

Concerned about the widespread attention the false allegations received, Moriarty emphasized that she was going through a difficult time when the accusations arose. She highlighted the damaging impact of such baseless claims, describing them as ironic misogyny and verbal abuse.

Responding to the accusations, Moriarty disabled comments on her Instagram posts, citing increasing harassment and the spread of misinformation. Disheartened the situation, Moriarty announced her decision to leave Instagram, highlighting the toll the allegations and harassment had taken on her.

She concluded her post condemning Kelly’s statements and indicating that her departure from Fox News wouldn’t necessarily leave women in a better position. Moriarty’s statement reflects her disappointment with the harmful consequences of unsubstantiated narratives and the importance of addressing false narratives in the public sphere.

