Evolution of User Behavior: Shifting Tides Between Instagram and Facebook

The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and with it, the behavior of users on social media platforms. While Facebook has long dominated as the leading social network, there is a perceptible shift in user behavior, particularly among the younger Generation Z. The rise of Instagram among this demographic has raised questions about the future of music and music marketing in the digital realm.

Facebook still holds sway as the most popular social media platform among older age groups, particularly those above 35 years old. However, the sentiment among various cohorts, including Generation Z, is that the platform is losing its appeal and becoming “dead.” Among the 20-24 age group, Instagram and TikTok have gained more popularity, with less than a third of 16-19 year olds using Facebook on a weekly basis. This indicates that Facebook’s dominance not only stems from being the most widely used platform overall, but also from its popularity among parents and older generations. For this significant group, Facebook remains very much alive, with users continuing to engage liking posts, sharing photos of their daily lives, and participating in local community groups. However, for younger users, the platform primarily consists of family photos, advertisements, and content shared from other platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram.

On the other hand, Instagram continues to be favored younger age groups. It competes directly with TikTok for users under 25, slightly surpassing the latter among the 25-34 age group, while both platforms experience a decline in usage among those over 35. This indicates a cultural shift as Instagram’s initial user base, millennials, begins to age.

In recent weeks, there has been a notable change in the Instagram feed, resembling that of Facebook. There is less social content, with people posting less frequently, and when they do, it is primarily safe content suitable for older parents and aesthetically pleasing snapshots from events that occurred six months ago. The application has become a powerhouse for memes and news, with much of the content being reposted from other websites and platforms, while advertisements abound.

Similar to Facebook, while Instagram’s usage remains high in terms of scrolling, real interpersonal connection is diminishing for many early users, and attention from trendsetters has dwindled significantly.

So where have the younger users migrated to if not Instagram or Facebook? The assumption that they have entirely shifted to platforms like TikTok misses the mark. TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are all platforms where content is currently at the forefront, with “social” serving as a method of participation. User-generated content may be rich in the creator economy, but it is primarily posted for public consumption (often with the hopes of going viral), rather than solely for friends and family – despite personal circles still being the main reason people turn to social platforms, according to available data.

Conversely, their behaviors have undergone a complete transformation. They turn to platforms like Discord to engage with broader communities and use apps like Snapchat and instant messaging services (such as iMessage or WhatsApp) for more personal updates. There also appears to be a detachment from the digital world in general, with a resurgence of analog experiences. In a digital world where every trend has been relentlessly pursued (and ultimately exhausted) advertisers, a resilient culture has become a cherished rarity. In summary, digital “culture” has become excessive, overcommercialized, and ultimately unconvincing.

The positive new trend is simply to step back.

It is not about convincing people to return to the internet, as the numbers show they are still present. Instead, it is about how to respond to the significant behavioral changes that are occurring, where likes, comments, and shares can no longer be taken for granted. Ironically, propositions that never seemed to fully adapt to the digital world are suddenly in a privileged position. Classic music seeks the spotlight once again. Metal hasn’t gone anywhere. Dungeons & Magic: The Gathering may have a digital presence, but its essence remains firmly offline. These examples share two fundamental characteristics. First, they continue to focus on what they know is good for their craft, rather than getting caught up in social metrics. Second, they do not attempt to exploit their fans for numerous profit-generating opportunities. They sell a core offering – whether it’s event tickets, cards, merchandise, or even a physical board (such as for chess) – and that’s all. Fans can acquire it (or remember it in the case of events) for a lifetime, and the offering has a sustainable model that endures.

The dance with digital data has sometimes been more perplexing than anticipated. Like examining the path of a mountain through a microscope, it made the smaller trends appear together and the steady successes seem much slower. As communities distance themselves from constant pressures for time, money, and attention, they seek things that are lasting, meaningful, and don’t constantly demand too much from them. To survive the impending analog revival, entertainment must look back to these more traditional methods: finding business models for ownership rather than access and focusing on quality over quantity.