Exciting Changes Coming to Netflix: December 2023 Updates

Netflix, the globally renowned streaming platform, is gearing up to refresh its content for December 2023, with a range of new movies and series being added, while also bidding farewell to some of the older ones.

Among the most anticipated additions is the film “May December” (December 1st), a provocative drama directed Todd Haynes, which tells the story of an actress (Natalie Portman) traveling to meet a woman (Julianne Moore) who was at the center of a scandal decades ago and whom she will portray in an upcoming movie. Another standout film is “Leave the World Behind” (December 8th), a psychological thriller director Sam Esmail, starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, and Ethan Hawke.

In terms of series, the first half of the South Korean World War II thriller “Gyeongseong Creature” will be released on December 22nd, along with the spinoff of the popular series “Money Heist” titled “Berlin,” arriving on December 29th.

While many exciting additions are on the horizon, some movies and series will be departing from the platform, making space for fresh content.

