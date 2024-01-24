Exciting Television Productions to Look Forward to in 2023

New Shows

In 2023, television audiences can look forward to a variety of exciting new series. Some notable examples include “The Last of Us,” “Poker Face,” “Shrinking,” “Party Down,” “Daisy Jones and the Six,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Beef,” “Silo,” and “Platonic”. These shows cover a wide range of genres and themes, from post-apocalyptic survival (“The Last of Us”) to comedy about therapy (“Shrinking”) and science fiction (“Silo”).

Returning Favorites

Several popular series will be returning for another season in 2023, including “The Bear,” “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” “Loki,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Barry,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Sex Education.” These shows have already won the hearts of audiences and are expected to continue impressing viewers with their new episodes.

Highly Anticipated Productions

There are also many series expected to premiere in 2023, but their exact release dates have not yet been confirmed. These include “Skeleton Crew,” a new Star Wars series, “Ahsoka,” “The Bad Batch,” and “Young Jedi Adventures”. Additionally, the final season of “The Crown” is highly anticipated for its return in 2023.

Overall, 2023 promises to be a year filled with captivating television productions that are sure to keep viewers glued to their screens.

FAQ

Q: What are some highly anticipated new TV series coming in 2023?

A: Some highly anticipated new TV series coming in 2023 include “The Last of Us,” “Poker Face,” “Shrinking,” “Party Down,” “Daisy Jones and the Six,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Beef,” “Silo,” and “Platonic”.

Q: Which TV shows are returning for another season in 2023?

A: TV shows returning for another season in 2023 include “The Bear,” “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” “Loki,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Barry,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Sex Education”.

Q: Are there any other notable TV productions expected in 2023?

A: Yes, there are several notable TV productions expected in 2023 such as “Skeleton Crew,” a new Star Wars series, “Ahsoka,” “The Bad Batch,” “Young Jedi Adventures,” and the final season of “The Crown.”

Sources:

– [Insert source of original article here]