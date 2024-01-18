Ananya Panday Reflects on Social Media Recognition for her Performances in 2023

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday opened up about the changes in public sentiment towards her work on social media. The young actress, who received appreciation for her performances in films like “Dream Girl 2” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” in 2023, was asked if she considers it a personal victory.

Ananya acknowledged that the positive response on social media has been a wonderful experience. However, she also highlighted the dynamic nature of the entertainment industry and the ever-changing opinions of the audience. The actress emphasized the importance of staying grounded, working consistently, and striving for improvement.

While she appreciates the love and support from fans, Ananya understands that one cannot get carried away either the love or the hate. She believes in maintaining a consistent approach and putting in hard work to give people no reason to change their opinions.

When questioned about her dream role, Ananya expressed her desire to acquire new skills and take on challenging characters. She mentioned her interest in portraying a role in a biopic that would require a complete transformation, to the extent that she wouldn’t even recognize herself.

Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Pandey, made her debut in the film industry with “Student of the Year 2” in 2019. Since then, she has been a part of various projects, including “Khaali Peeli,” “Gehraiyaan,” “Liger,” “Dream Girl 2,” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.” The talented actress has a lineup of promising upcoming projects, such as “Call Me Babe,” “Control,” and “The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.”

Ananya’s thoughtful insights into navigating the ever-changing landscape of the entertainment industry and her commitment to growth and improvement in her craft showcase her maturity as an artist. With her dedication and talent, it is clear that Ananya Panday’s journey in the world of cinema is only going to flourish further.