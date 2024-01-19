Experience the Timeless Magic of Thriller 40

Thriller 40 is a remarkable reissue of Michael Jackson’s iconic album “Thriller,” commemorating its 40th anniversary since its initial release in 1982. This new edition offers a fresh experience for fans of the King of Pop, featuring digital remastering of the original songs and additional content that was not included in the original release.

The Significance of Thriller 40

The reissue of Thriller 40 presents an opportunity for younger Michael Jackson fans to discover the album that changed the history of music. Thriller is the best-selling album of all time, with over 66 million copies sold worldwide. Thriller 40 pays tribute to Michael Jackson’s work and offers a new opportunity to appreciate his legacy.

What’s Included in Thriller 40

Thriller 40 includes digital remastering of the original songs, providing enhanced audio and visual quality. Additionally, the album features new elements such as rare photos, posters, and interviews with Michael Jackson and his collaborators.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Thriller?

A: Thriller is Michael Jackson’s sixth studio album, released in 1982. It includes some of his most well-known songs, such as “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and “Thriller.”

Q: What is a reissue?

A: A reissue is a new edition of an album or a song that has already been released. It typically includes improvements in sound or visuals quality, as well as new material such as rare photos or interviews.

Q: What is digital remastering?

A: Digital remastering is a process that enhances the audio or visual quality of an album or a song using digital technologies.

Experience the timeless magic of Michael Jackson’s Thriller with the enhanced audio and visual quality of Thriller 40. This reissue allows both longtime fans and newcomers to appreciate the unparalleled talent of the King of Pop.