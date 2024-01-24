Explore the Best TV Programs on Paramount+ and Showtime Now (September 2023)

Streaming is a constantly evolving game, where your favorite shows can disappear from the platform you’re using before you even get a chance to watch them. However, it also means that combining the right streaming services can unlock access to a plethora of interesting and diverse series. One such combination is Paramount+ with the addition of Showtime, guaranteeing high-quality programs and network television series. Here are the top 30 programs on Paramount Plus and the best Showtime program you can enjoy.

Paramount+ has recently expanded its range adding Showtime, offering subscribers a wide range of programs to choose from. This makes a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime an excellent choice for those seeking variety and quality in their TV options. Some of the top programs available on both platforms include “Mayor of Kingstown,” a series that portrays life in a city controlled organized crime and corruption.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the successful series “Yellowstone,” is one of the most accomplished producers on Paramount+, with many series based on the universe he created. One of these series is “1923,” which follows the Dutton family during the prohibition era in Montana as they face financial difficulties and challenges. The variety of programs offered Paramount+ and Showtime makes subscribing to these services an excellent investment for TV enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)