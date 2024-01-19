Celebrating Birthdays with Famous Faces

Today is a special day for celebrities, as they celebrate their birthdays. Let’s take a moment to wish a happy birthday to some well-known personalities who are turning a year older today. Each of these individuals has left an indelible mark in their respective fields.

First, we have Faye Dunaway, who turns 83 today. Many know her as a talented actress, but did you know that “Faye” is actually her middle name? It’s interesting to learn these little-known facts about our favorite celebrities.

Next on the list is actor Carl Weathers, who is celebrating his 76th birthday. Apart from his notable roles in various movies and TV shows, Weathers also lent his voice to Combat Carl in the animated film ‘Toy Story 4’.

Director Steven Soderbergh is turning 61 today. While he is known for his directorial prowess, some may be surprised to learn that he also had a small role as a thief in the film ‘Ocean’s 11’.

Actress Emily Watson is celebrating her 57th birthday today. Her first feature film appearance was in ‘Breaking the Waves’ in 1996, which marked the beginning of a successful career.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J turns 56. In addition to his music and acting career, LL Cool J made a memorable appearance in an episode of ‘30 Rock’ as a rapper named Ridikolus.

Lastly, we have actor Jason Bateman, who is celebrating his 55th birthday. Interestingly, his sister Justine appeared alongside him in an episode of ‘Arrested Development’ titled ‘Family Ties’.

These are just a few of the famous faces who are celebrating their birthdays today. Join us in wishing them a special day filled with joy and success. Happy birthday to all the celebrities born on January 14th!