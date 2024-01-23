Flipkart Faces Complaints of Fraudulent Deliveries

In a recent incident that has brought the reliability of online shopping into question, a customer named Suraj Mukherjee ordered a brand-new Asus Laptop worth 1.13 lakh rupees during the Republic Day sales on Flipkart. However, instead of receiving a brand-new product, Mukherjee received an old and discarded model. The incident came to light when Mukherjee asked the delivery executive to open the laptop and released a video showcasing the issue.

Similar to Mukherjee’s case, other users on the X forum have also shared similar experiences with Flipkart. There have been several instances where the company has been fined for delivering the wrong product. User Saurob Kumar reported, “I purchased a circular saw combo from Gubb USA, but Flipkart delivered a wrong and counterfeit product. It is an absolute replica of the original product.” Another user, Laxman Singh Rajput, expressed his disappointment as a customer, stating, “Despite raising 40 complaints, the product we received on October 18th was wrong. I have received replacements four times, but none has reached me. I request help, please assist.” Yet another user, Vikaas Bantsival, showcased his dissatisfaction with the experience, saying, “The same incident happened to me. I had ordered a phone which was delivered on November 9th but had call records from October 20th. It’s a shame for Flipkart to engage in such fraudulent activities. They canceled the return citing that the box was open, you have basic logic. You need to open the phone before reaching the call records.”

