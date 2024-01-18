Fried Sandwiches Take Tokyo’s Gourmet Scene Storm

Indulgent and sinfully delicious, fried sandwiches have ignited a culinary craze in Tokyo’s gourmet scene. Fruits Sand Three, a well-known sandwich shop in the small city of Kama, Fukuoka, has recently gained fame for their innovative creation. This popularity has now led to the opening of a new store in the heart of Tokyo called Age.3.

The new store, located on the edge of Ginza, has already become a sensation. Despite being on a weekday evening, there was a queue forming outside, a testament to the sandwiches’ allure. According to the company, these fried sandwiches have a magical quality that transports eaters to an unknown world. With 22 different varieties to choose from, there is a sandwich to satisfy every craving.

The magic lies in the toppings, which are added to the sandwich after ordering, ensuring optimal freshness and crunchiness. Prices start at an incredibly affordable 100 yen for the Whipped Cream variety, making them accessible to all. Other varieties are priced at 450 yen each.

Our taste test of these fried sandwiches left us incredibly impressed. The Whipped Cream sandwich was a visual delight and its creamy sweetness perfectly complemented the savory crunch of the bread. The Egg Salad sandwich, priced at 450 yen, was surprisingly filling with a generous amount of egg salad stuffed into the bread.

While we saved two sandwiches for later, we found that their flavor did not quite match up to the freshly made experience. The crunch of the fried bread and the fillings are what make these sandwiches truly exquisite. They are best enjoyed immediately after purchase, making them a less than ideal travel souvenir.

Fried sandwiches have become an irresistible sensation on social media, drawing food enthusiasts from all corners of Tokyo. If you find yourself with a minute to spare, we highly recommend stopping Age.3 to get a taste of this trend. And who knows, you might just discover a whole new world through their magical fried sandwiches.