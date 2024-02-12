Global Platform Meta: Loaded with Terrorism Charges and Sought Immediately

The judicial authority in Vazmani, Moscow, has issued arrest warrants in absentia for Andy Stone, the representative of the Global Platform Meta, on charges related to terrorism and incitement to extremist activities. Stone is accused under various articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, including promoting terrorist activities, public calls for conducting terrorist actions, publicly justifying terrorism or propagating terrorism, as well as public calls for conducting extremist actions. Furthermore, the judicial authority announced that Stone has been placed on an international and domestic wanted list.

The Russian Investigative Committee revealed Stone’s name in March 2022 when it announced that it was carrying out an investigation into the illegal actions of Meta employees. In that announcement, it claimed that Stone stated that Meta had temporarily lifted the ban on propagating violence against the Russian army on its platforms, describing it as a form of political expression. At that time, this criminal offense was considered an illegal call for extremist activities and assistance in terrorist actions, thus violating the Criminal Code.

Neither Meta nor Stone has yet commented on the announcement, but tensions have been escalating between the tech giant and the Russian Federation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In March of that year, a Russian court declared Meta guilty of extremist activities and banned it in the country, resulting in Facebook and Instagram platforms becoming inaccessible to the population. In October of the same year, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service added Meta to the list of terrorist and extremist organizations.

