Happy Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, Ritual, and Everything You Need to Know

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Poems, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status: On the auspicious occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi, I wish that Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat Mata bless you and your family with blessings, joy, and prosperity. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi.

Lord Ganesha is the one who solves all problems. When faced with difficulties, let us hold his hand. Wishing everyone a happy Sankashti Chaturthi. On Sankashti Chaturthi, pray to Lord Ganesha with a pure heart and he will fulfill all your wishes. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha, the Vighnaharta, remove all obstacles, sorrows, and difficulties from your lives. Om Ganpati Namah. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi.

FAQ:

1. What is Sankashti Chaturthi?

Sankashti Chaturthi is a sacred festival in India that is celebrated on the 29th of January and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat Mata. During this festival, mothers fast for the well-being of their children.

2. When is Sankashti Chaturthi in 2024?

Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on the 8th of February in 2024.

3. How can I send wishes for Sankashti Chaturthi?

You can send wishes for Sankashti Chaturthi to your loved ones on social media using images, messages, poems, SMS, or WhatsApp and Facebook statuses.

4. Who is Lord Ganesha?

Lord Ganesha is a Hindu God who is considered the god of wisdom, knowledge, and success. He is often depicted in the form of a human with the body of an elephant. People believe that Lord Ganesha can solve all problems and fulfill their wishes.

5. Are there any relevant links for more information about Sankashti Chaturthi?

For more information about Sankashti Chaturthi, you can visit relevant websites.