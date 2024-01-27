The Instagram app is one of the most popular social networking platforms, known for its photo and video sharing features. While iPhone and Android users can easily install the Instagram app on their devices through their respective app stores, Mac users have to follow a different process.

If you want to have the ability to use Instagram as a dedicated app on your Mac, you’ll be delighted to learn that the new web app capability in Safari makes it possible. With this trick, you can have Instagram in your Mac’s Dock just like any other app and open it with a single click as a web app running on your Mac.

How to Add Instagram Web App to Your Mac:

1. Open Safari on your Mac, if you haven’t done so already.

2. Go to the address https://instagram.com in a Safari window and resize it to the desired size for the Instagram web app.

3. Go to the “File” menu and select “Add to Dock”.

4. Keep the Instagram name as it is or customize it according to your preference, and click “Add”.

Instagram will now appear in your Mac’s Dock as a web app.

Now, you can open Instagram directly from the Dock on macOS.

Instagram functions as a standalone app, independent of the Safari browser. This means you can close Instagram and continue using Safari, and vice versa.

Mac computers with Apple Silicon processors can also install iPhone apps and run them directly, so you can follow this approach to run Instagram on your Mac. You can also use third-party tools like iMazing to copy the Instagram IPA file from your iPhone to your Mac and run it as a regular Mac application with the iPhone’s screen aspect ratio. However, most users prefer the experience of using Instagram on Mac through Safari, as it is better optimized for devices with larger screens like the Mac.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is Instagram?

Instagram is one of the most popular social networking platforms used for sharing photos and videos.

2. How can I install Instagram on Mac?

Mac users can install Instagram as a web app on Safari.

3. How do I add the Instagram Web app to my Mac?

To add the Instagram Web app to your Mac, follow these steps:

– Open Safari on your Mac.

– Visit the address https://instagram.com in a Safari window.

– Resize the window to the desired size for the Instagram Web app.

– Go to the “File” menu and select “Add to Dock”.

– Keep the Instagram name as it is or customize it, and click “Add”.

4. What is the function of Instagram on Mac?

Instagram functions as a standalone web app on Mac, independent of the Safari browser. You can use it as a separate application while continuing to use Safari for other activities.

5. How can I use Instagram on Mac with Apple Silicon processor?

Users with Apple Silicon processors can install iPhone apps and run Instagram directly. They can also use third-party tools like iMazing to copy the Instagram IPA file from their iPhone to their Mac and run it as a regular Mac application.

Definitions:

– Instagram: Instagram is a social networking platform that allows users to share photos and videos.

Related Links:

– Instagram Website