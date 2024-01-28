How to Download Videos from TikTok for Offline Viewing

Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite TikTok videos anywhere, even without an internet connection. Whether you’re on a long flight or staying in a remote area with a weak or nonexistent internet connection, TikTok has a solution for you. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to download TikTok videos for offline viewing, so you can watch them anytime, anywhere.

Follow these steps to download TikTok videos:

1. Open TikTok on your device.

2. Go to your profile tapping on the profile icon located in the bottom right corner.

3. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.

4. Select “Settings and Privacy.”

5. Scroll down to the “Cache and Cellular” section and tap on “Offline Videos.”

6. Choose the number of videos you want to download. Options include 50 videos (30 minutes of viewing), 100 videos (50 minutes of viewing), 150 videos (70 minutes of viewing), and 200 videos (120 minutes of viewing).

7. Tap on the “Download” button. Make sure you have enough storage space on your device.

8. If you’re using mobile data for the download, disable the “Wi-Fi Only” option.

Once the download is complete, you can start watching the downloaded TikTok videos offline. To do this, simply open the TikTok app and tap on the pop-up window that says “Watch your offline videos” at the bottom. Alternatively, you can go to your profile, tap on the three horizontal lines, select “Settings and Privacy,” and then tap on “Offline Videos.” From there, just scroll up to open another video.

