How to Remove Administrators from WhatsApp Groups

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has become particularly well-known and popular in recent years. Several modifications have been made, including the addition of channels that allow users to stay updated on their favorite topics. Additionally, Meta has made changes to security features and privacy settings, not only for individual chats but also for WhatsApp groups. One of the significant features is the ability to remove administrators from a group.

Administrators are considered leaders in a WhatsApp group and have the authority to add or remove participants. However, regular members can now remove an administrator without leaving the group.

The process differs for anonymous users and those who have been added to the mobile contact list. If an Android or iOS user wants to remove an administrator from a WhatsApp group, whose number is not saved in their contacts, they should follow these steps:

1. Visit the chat of the specific WhatsApp group.

2. Tap on the group’s name.

3. Go to the members list and find the name of the administrator you want to remove.

4. From the options window, click on “Message (phone number).”

5. The individual chat with the administrator will appear on the screen.

6. Click on the phone number at the top of the chat screen.

7. Scroll down, and you will find the option for removal.

The process of removing an administrator varies if the corresponding contact exists in the mobile phone’s contact list. In this case, Android and iOS users should follow separate methods due to differences in the WhatsApp application interface.

For Android users:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to “More options” from the menu with three dots.

2. Tap on “Settings” and then “Account.”

3. Next, the option for “Privacy” appears.

4. Go to the “Blocked contacts” list.

5. Click on the “+” symbol.

6. Select the name of the administrator as it is saved in your contacts list.

For iOS users:

1. Visit WhatsApp and open the settings.

2. Go to the “Privacy” option.

3. Click on “Blocked.”

4. Enter the name of the administrator as it is written in your contacts list.

WhatsApp Web users on computers can also follow the same steps as Android users.

