The WhatsApp PIN is a critical security feature for your account, especially when combined with the optional two-step verification. Users can enhance the protection of their account on iPhone and Android devices enabling this additional security, which involves creating a 6-digit PIN. The process of setting up a two-step verification PIN on WhatsApp is simple.

However, what happens if your security code for two-step verification is compromised or you want to change it to enhance security against potential breaches? It’s important to note that deleting or reinstalling the app will not address this issue. To reset the two-step verification PIN for your WhatsApp account, follow the steps below.

How to Reset WhatsApp Two-Step Verification PIN Using Your Email Address

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and tap on the “Forgot PIN” option.

Step 2: Select the “Send Email” option. A reset link will be sent to your registered email address.

Step 3: Access your email, follow the reset link, and click on “Confirm.”

Step 4: Open WhatsApp again and select the “Forgot PIN” option once more.

Step 5: Tap on “Reset.”

How to Reset WhatsApp Two-Step Verification PIN Without Using Your Email Address

If you don’t have access to your email address, you can only reset the two-step verification PIN after a waiting period of five days. This method can be useful if someone else has set the two-step verification code for your WhatsApp account.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your mobile, ensuring that at least seven days have passed since you last logged in with WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap on the “Forgot PIN” option.

Step 3: Tap on “Reset.”

According to WhatsApp, there is no way to expedite the seven-day waiting period or disable the account after enabling two-step verification. It’s important to note that the two-step verification PIN is different from the 6-digit registration code received via SMS.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the WhatsApp PIN?

A1: The WhatsApp PIN is a 6-digit code that you can create to protect your account.

Q2: What is two-step verification on WhatsApp?

A2: Two-step verification is an optional security feature that you can enable to add an extra password to your account.

Q3: What should I do if my two-step verification PIN is compromised?

A3: If your two-step verification PIN is compromised, you should follow specific steps to reset it.

