How to Share Stickers for Republic Day on WhatsApp

India celebrates Republic Day every year on the 26th of January. This day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, marking the country’s transformation into a Republic. The main guest for Republic Day this year is French President Emmanuel Macron. The day’s events will include patriotic ceremonies and a grand parade, showcasing the diversity of Indian culture. It promises to be an unforgettable celebration of unity, diversity, and progress in the country.

On this day, many people share Republic Day wishes with their fellow citizens on WhatsApp and other communication platforms. If you want to share stickers for Republic Day on WhatsApp for Android and Apple iPhones, follow the steps below.

On Android:

1. Open the Google Play Store: Search for “Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers.”

2. Select a sticker pack: Browse through the options and choose the ones you like. Read the reviews and preview the stickers to ensure they fit your preferences.

3. Download and install: Tap the “Install” button. Once installed, open the application.

4. Add to WhatsApp: Look for an “Add to WhatsApp” or “Add (+)” button within the application. Tap it to integrate the stickers.

5. Open WhatsApp and send: Go to any chat window. Navigate to the sticker section (next to the GIF icon) and you will see the new pack you added. Select and send your favorite Republic Day sticker!

On Apple iOS:

1. Open the App Store: Search for “Republic Day stickers for WhatsApp.”

2. Select a sticker pack: Similar to Android, browse through the options and choose the ones you like. Read the reviews and preview the stickers for the right selection.

3. Download and install: Tap the “Download” button. The application will be automatically installed.

4. Open WhatsApp and send: Go to any chat window. Navigate to the sticker section (next to the GIF icon) and you will see the new pack you added. Select and send your favorite Republic Day sticker!

These were some frequently asked questions about Republic Day and how to share stickers on WhatsApp. We hope we have helped you with our answers!

FAQ:

1. Q: What is Republic Day?

A: Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on the 26th of January to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India and the country’s transformation into a Republic.

2. Q: Who is the main guest for Republic Day this year?

A: The main guest for Republic Day this year is French President Emmanuel Macron.

3. Q: What are the events included in Republic Day celebrations?

A: Republic Day celebrations include patriotic ceremonies, a grand parade, and a live presentation showcasing the diversity of Indian culture.

Sources:

– [Google Play Store](https://play.google.com/store)

– [App Store](https://www.apple.com/app-store/)